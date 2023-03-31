Alabama soldier among 9 killed in Kentucky helicopter crash

An Alabama man is among the nine 101st Airborne Division soldiers killed in a helicopter accident near Fort Campbell, Kentucky, late Wednesday.
Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook in Jefferson County died in the crash during a planned training exercise.
According to the 101st Airborne:
“Born in Alabama, on April 14, 1992, Mitchell enlisted in the Army from Mountain Brook, Alabama in 2014.
“Following basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, he was assigned to 2nd Calvary Regiment, Vilseck, Germany as health care specialist.
“In 2017, Mitchell attended Flight Paramedic School at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Mitchell subsequently served as a Flight Paramedic NCO 1st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Riley, Kansas.
“Mitchell was assigned as a Flight Paramedic for the Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division since November of 2020.
“Mitchell served on two rotational tours in support of Atlantic Resolve, to Romania in 2019 and Germany in 2020.
“He graduated from Combatives Level 1; Advanced Medical First Responder Course; Basic and Advanced Leader Courses; Flight Paramedic Program; Critical Care Paramedic Program; Air Assault School; Aircraft Crewmember Standard Instruction Course; Army Medical Department Aviation Crewmember Course; Unit Prevention Leader Training.
“Mitchell’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Army Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Humanitarian Service Medal; Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon; Basic Aviation Badge; Air Assault Badge; Driver and Mechanic Badge.”
The other victims in the crash have been identified as:
• Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida
• Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas
• Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri
• Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California
• Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina
• Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida
• Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri
• Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey
“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “Now is the time for grieving and healing.
“The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers.”
An Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Ala. is on site and currently conducting a thorough investigation into the accident.