Alabama softball’s season ends in Friday loss to Stanford at Women’s College World Series

Alabama softball's season ended Friday night with a 2-0 loss to Stanford in an elimination game at the 2023 Women's College World Series.
The Women's College World Series appearance was the 14th all-time for Alabama (45-22), including two in the last three seasons. The shutout loss to Stanford (46-14) was the only time all season the Crimson Tide has been shut out.
Montana Fouts (25-11) pitched a complete game in her final game wearing Crimson and White, finishing her Alabama career ranked second in strikeouts (1,181), third in shutouts (35), fourth in wins (100) and complete games (89) and fifth in ERA (1.66).