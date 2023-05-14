Alabama Softball Earns No. 5 National Seed, Qualifies for 24th-Consecutive NCAA Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday evening, with the Alabama Crimson Tide earning its 24th-straight postseason bid and 18th-straight as a host seed, coming in as the No. 5 overall seed. The Crimson Tide will be joined this weekend at Rhoads Stadium by Central Arkansas, Middle Tennessee and LIU.
NCAA Regional action at Rhoads Stadium begins Friday, May 19 at 3:30 p.m. CT with Middle Tennessee (39-18) facing Central Arkansas (44-10) before Alabama (40-18) and LIU (32-24) face off at 6 p.m. CT.
All-session tickets will available Monday morning at 9 a.m. CT through the Alabama Ticket Office (205.348.2262) and via www.RollTide.com/tickets.
The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will match up against the winner of the Evanston Regional, featuring No. 12 Northwestern (38-11), Kentucky (30-20-1), Miami (OH) (37-18) and Eastern Illinois (34-19).
ALABAMA AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT
Alabama has played in every NCAA Tournament since 1999, Patrick Murphy’s first year as head coach
This year marks the 19th time the Crimson Tide has hosted the NCAA Regional round, including a streak of 18-straight from 2005-23 (no tournament in 2020)
Alabama owns a 65-11 (.855) record in NCAA Regional play, advancing to the Super Regional round in 16 of its 17 years as a host since 2005