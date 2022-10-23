Alabama Soccer Clinches SEC Regular Season Title with 2-0 Win over Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 3/1 Alabama soccer team (16-1-1, 9-0-0 SEC) clinched its first ever Southeastern Conference regular season title on Sunday as the Crimson Tide defeated Florida (0-7-1, 2-12-1 SEC) 2-0 at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.
From Head Coach Wes Hart
“I’m so happy for our team and what we were able to accomplish this season. Our players have answered every challenge thrown their way, and we've done it in so many ways, with so many different players stepping up from one game to the next. This team will forever be known as the first Alabama soccer team to win an SEC regular season title.”
How It Happened
Marianna Annest threw a ball in to Riley Mattingly Parker, who flicked a pass over to Kat Rogers
Rogers drove the bouncing ball into the back of the net for her first goal of the season and what would prove to be the game-winning goal
In the 48th minute, Riley Tanner collected a ball from 40 yards out and worked to find an open shot on goal
Tanner placed the long ball in the left corner of the net to move Alabama ahead by two goals
Game Notes
Alabama clinched its first SEC regular season title in program history
The team has won nine straight conference games to remain undefeated in league play
Alabama has accumulated a single-season record 16 wins and has not lost a match since Aug. 21 against Miami
The win marks Alabama’s 12th consecutive victory in 2022 and 16th straight win at the Alabama Soccer Stadium
Alabama’s current winning streak began with a 2-0 win against UAB on Sept. 12 of last season
Tonight’s win was the Crimson Tide’s first against Florida since 2012
The Tide has shut out nine teams this season as goalkeeper McKinley Crone recorded her seventh shutout of the year and 18th overall in an Alabama uniform
Riley Tanner tallied her fourth goal of the season
Kat Rogers netted her first goal this year, scoring the game-winner in the 26th minute of the game
Next Up
The Crimson Tide will close the regular season at Auburn on Thursday
The two teams kick off on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. CT