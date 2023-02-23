Alabama Slips Past South Carolina in Overtime, 78-76

Freshman Brandon Miller went for a career-high 41 points and hit the game-winning basket in the final seconds to lead the No. 2/2 Alabama men's basketball team past South Carolina in overtime, 78-76, Wednesday night in Colonial Life Arena. With the win, the Crimson Tide improves to 24-4 on the year and maintains its grip on first place in the Southeastern Conference at 14-1.
Miller dominated throughout the night, hitting career-bests of 14-of-25 shots from the field, including hitting 6-of-13 from beyond the arc, to go along with eight rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocks in 43 minutes of action on the night. He also hit the basket in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime, while his game winning basket came with nine-tenths of a second remaining on the game clock.
Charles Bediako was the only other UA player to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Noah Clowney finished with eight points and eight rebounds, while Mark Sears added eight points in the win.
The Crimson Tide trailed by five points with just over three minutes remaining in regulation but outscored the Gamecocks 9-4 the rest of the way to force overtime. Miller scored six of UA's 10 points to secure the victory.
South Carolina (10-18, 3-12) was led by GG Jackson's 19 points, while Meechi Johnson and Jacobi Wright added 18 apiece in the losing effort.