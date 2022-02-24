Alabama singers ready to make their mark on 'American Idol'

Alabama is getting ready for the 20th year of "American Idol," and hopes are high that the state will turn out a third champion.
There's plenty of local talent in the competition ready to make that happen, including Cadence Baker of Muscle Shoals.
Baker auditioned for the show last summer, and friends are asking people to support her by voting this season.
WATCH: Shoals native going to Nashville for American Idol
However, Baker's not the only singer from Alabama — Tyler Allen of Mobile, Kezia "LadyK" Istonia of Montgomery and Tristen Gressett of Pell City have also announced their auditions and invited fans to watch this season.
In fact, Allen will be featured in the season's premiere, airing right here on WAAY 31 at 7 p.m. Sunday.