Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.1 feet on 03/30/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alabama singers ready to make their mark on 'American Idol'

  • 0
Cadence Baker American Idol

Cadence Baker of Muscle Shoals is ready to be the next American Idol. The season premiere airs 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, on WAAY 31.

 @cadencebakerr on Instagram

Alabama is getting ready for the 20th year of "American Idol," and hopes are high that the state will turn out a third champion.

There's plenty of local talent in the competition ready to make that happen, including Cadence Baker of Muscle Shoals.

Baker auditioned for the show last summer, and friends are asking people to support her by voting this season.

WATCH: Shoals native going to Nashville for American Idol

However, Baker's not the only singer from Alabama — Tyler Allen of Mobile, Kezia "LadyK" Istonia of Montgomery and Tristen Gressett of Pell City have also announced their auditions and invited fans to watch this season.

In fact, Allen will be featured in the season's premiere, airing right here on WAAY 31 at 7 p.m. Sunday. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

