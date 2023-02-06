Alabama sheriffs’ offices getting state money to cover pistol permit fee loss

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday announced the start of a new grant to help the state’s sheriffs’ offices recoup money lost from the collection of pistol permit fees.
The sheriffs’ offices in each of Alabama’s 67 counties will receive funds quarterly beginning in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of funds each county receives is based on monies that county’s sheriff’s office collected on pistol permit fees in 2022, according to a news release from Ivey’s office.
A new Alabama law went into effect in 2023 that eliminated the collection of fees from concealed carry gun permits. Some sheriffs’ offices in North Alabama have told WAAY this will cost them more than $100,000 in lost revenue annually.
“A couple of core tenants of the Ivey Administration is that we back the blue in the strongest way possible and that we support upholding our citizens’ Second Amendment rights. As we have amended Alabama law to help our gun owners, we also worked to ensure our sheriffs received their critical funds, and I am proud that these grants will do that,” said Ivey in the news release.
“The Sheriffs’ Grants will provide them with funding for training, equipment and other needs not provided by county commissions in their annual appropriations. We are proud to support the vital work our sheriffs’ departments do on a daily basis.”
More from the release:
Under the Local Government Pistol Permit Revenue Loss Fund, Alabama sheriffs need to show a loss of pistol permit funds based on the 2022 figures. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is making disbursements to the sheriff’s offices based on reports collected by other state agencies.
“ADECA intends to carry out our duties in this matter to ensure that Alabama’s sheriffs’ offices are compensated for their losses based on those shortages provided in the data,” said Director Kenneth Boswell.
ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.