Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville on possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spoke to Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville on Monday at The Jackson Center in Huntsville.
Tuberville was the keynote speaker at a "freedom celebration" event there.
He took a minute to share his thoughts on the potential invasion.
Tuberville just got back to Alabama after spending three days in Germany where he says he attended the Munich Security Conference.
"This was my first one," Senator Tommy Tuberville said. "Of the thousands of people there the security was unbelievable. You had foreign ministers, presidents, vice presidents and they said they have never seen the tension like that."
Tensions are risings over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.
We're praying for them because it could be a lot of people getting hurt," Tuberville said. "That being said, we should've put sanctions on Russia six months ago."
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reporting President Biden will soon issue an executive order banning "new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine."
Psaki says the U.S. "will also soon announce additional measures related to Monday’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments."
"We have done about as much as we are probably going to do before the beginning of any kind of invasion of sending over any kind of weapons," Tuberville said when asked about the impact this could have on Alabama. "The thing here is we've got to prepare for ourselves. Our biggest threat is not Russia, it's China and they are sprinting past us in terms of taking over the world."
Senator Tuberville says he also recently spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
He says it's a tough situation for them and he says the citizens have been preparing just in case.