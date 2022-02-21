 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville on possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Senator Tuberville at The Jackson Center in Huntsville

Senator Tuberville at The Jackson Center in Huntsville.

WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spoke to Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville on Monday at The Jackson Center in Huntsville.

Tuberville was the keynote speaker at a "freedom celebration" event there.

He took a minute to share his thoughts on the potential invasion.

Tuberville just got back to Alabama after spending three days in Germany where he says he attended the Munich Security Conference.

"This was my first one," Senator Tommy Tuberville said. "Of the thousands of people there the security was unbelievable. You had foreign ministers, presidents, vice presidents and they said they have never seen the tension like that."

Tensions are risings over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

We're praying for them because it could be a lot of people getting hurt," Tuberville said. "That being said, we should've put sanctions on Russia six months ago."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reporting President Biden will soon issue an executive order banning "new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine."

Psaki says the U.S. "will also soon announce additional measures related to Monday’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments."

"We have done about as much as we are probably going to do before the beginning of any kind of invasion of sending over any kind of weapons," Tuberville said when asked about the impact this could have on Alabama. "The thing here is we've got to prepare for ourselves. Our biggest threat is not Russia, it's China and they are sprinting past us in terms of taking over the world."

Senator Tuberville says he also recently spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

He says it's a tough situation for them and he says the citizens have been preparing just in case.

