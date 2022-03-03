Alabama senator introduces new state gambling legislation

A lottery and gaming bill has now been filed for consideration by Alabama's legislature.
State Sen. Greg Albritton introduced two bills. One is a constitutional amendment to allow gambling and the second enables legislation to set up a gaming board.
Albritton says it is similar to a bill passed by the Senate last year. That bill did not come up for a vote in the state House of Representatives.
Albritton knows the bill is controversial, but he says he feels the legislation has enough support to win approval in the remaining days of this session.