Alabama senator discusses new savings account created to help with statewide educational funding

As students return to school across the region, they are doing so with an unprecedented amount of educational funding in place to help them learn.
WAAY 31 recently interviewed Sen. Arthur Orr of District 3 who serves as the chairman of the finance and taxation committee within the Alabama House of Representatives.
Orr spearheaded a legislative proposal during the last session to create a new educational savings account. The bill SB 101 amended the Education Trust Fund Rolling Reserve Act.
Three funds supporting educational initiatives in Alabama
There are three different funds used to support educational initiatives across the state. SB 101 established the third fund.
The first fund is described as the Education Trust Fund Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as a rainy day fund. The stabilization fund receives deposits every year.
"It's not up to the full amount that it can receive, but that fund is receiving money when we have revenues," Orr explained.
The second fund is called the Education Trust Fund Advancement and Technology Fund. That fund supports capital needs in school systems and in universities across the state.
The third fund is the new fund established in SB 101. Orr described it as a savings account to keep money for unusual needs.
Orr posed the question, "How are we going to keep expanding Pre-K or how are we going to make do on our salary matrix, which costs more money every year?"
Orr explained that money from the savings account could be used for those purposes as well as to support implementation of the Literacy and Numeracy acts to improve reading and math skills.
"That's the reason the legislature put over $300 million in this more fluid savings-type account that doesn't have to be triggered by a proration," Orr said.
The new Educational Opportunities Reserve Fund
The savings account is called the Educational Opportunities Reserve Fund.
"It was part of the $2.7 billion surplus that we had this year, and that's the bill from the funds from which the governor's rebate amount is coming back to taxpayers," Orr shared.
Lawmakers also implemented a spending cap to limit the amount they could spend in any given year.
"Year over year, that will settle in at 5.75 percent. So, if we have excess funds they will automatically go into the savings account and be held for future years," Orr explained.
Orr said he didn't believe such a cap hinders the state of Alabama from being able to aggressively tackle education challenges within its schools. He said the main concern is a potential decline in revenues down the road.
Members of the committee wanted to be able to access money during a potential low-growth year.
"We need hundreds and hundreds of math coaches, and you can't hire them in one year and roll them out across the state,” Orr explained. “So, we're in year one and fiscal notes show around $35 million, but fully implemented we're looking at $100 million in terms of the cost for the Numeracy Act."
He also explained how much money will be required for the Literacy Act.
"The expenditure for literacy is around $75 million. It's going to need $100 billion once it's fully implemented across the state,” he said. “These programs are slowly rolling out over a period of four to five years, statewide, and every year as we grow it's going to cost more," he said.