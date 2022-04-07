Alabama Senate passes bill banning sexual identity instruction in public K-5 classrooms

The Alabama Senate has passed a bill that prevents teachers from providing instruction on sexual identity to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
This came as an amendment to a bill that requires students in public K-12 schools to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match the gender designated on their birth certificates. Opponents say the bill targets transgender students.
The bill now goes to the Alabama House of Representatives for approval. If it passes there, it will go to Gov. Kay Ivey for signature into law.