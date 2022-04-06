Alabama Senate committee approves Sgt. Nick Risner Act

The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee has passed the Sgt. Nick Risner Act by a vote of 7 to 1.
It now moves to the full Senate for approval. The Alabama House of Representatives already has approved the bill.
The bill prevents anyone convicted of manslaughter from shortening their sentence through the Alabama “Good Time” law. The “Good Time” law allows inmates to take 75 days off their sentence for every 30 days served with good behavior.
Gov. Kay Ivey previously has said she will sign the act into law if it passes the Senate.
