Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville on possible Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'We're praying for them'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville spoke at The Jackson Center in Huntsville on Monday night and spoke to WAAY 31 about the ongoing crisis in the Ukraine.
Tuberville just got back to Alabama after spending three days in Germany, where he said he attended the Munich Security Conference.
"This was my first one," Tuberville said. "Of the thousands of people there, the security was unbelievable. You had foreign ministers, presidents, vice presidents, and they said they have never seen the tension like that."
Tensions are risings over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"We're praying for them, because it could be a lot of people getting hurt," Tuberville said. "That being said, we should've put sanctions on Russia six months ago."
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reported President Joe Biden will soon issue an executive order banning "new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine."
Psaki said the U.S. "will also soon announce additional measures related to Monday’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments."
"We have done about as much as we are probably going to do before the beginning of any kind of invasion of sending over any kind of weapons," Tuberville said when asked about the impact this could have on Alabama. "The thing here is we've got to prepare for ourselves. Our biggest threat is not Russia, it's China, and they are sprinting past us in terms of taking over the world."
Tuberville said he also recently spoke to Ukrainian President Zelensky. He said it's a tough situation for them, and citizens have been preparing just in case.