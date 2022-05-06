Alabama seeking poll workers for primary election

With the primary election less than three weeks away, the Alabama Secretary of State is encouraging Alabamians to help ensure the election runs smoothly by serving their community as a poll worker.
Poll workers are paid election officials who carry out assigned election procedures at local polling places. There are nearly 2,000 polling places across Alabama that must be staffed each election day.
Applicants must be registered in the state of Alabama and in the county where they hope to act as a poll worker. They also must attend a poll worker training session and cannot be a member of a candidate's family or political committee.
"Serving as a poll worker is an amazing opportunity to learn more about the election process, while contributing to your community," said Secretary of State John Merrill. "... Poll workers protect the democratic process and the rights of each and every eligible voter. Today, more than ever, it is important for Alabamians to step up and become poll workers!"
To apply, fill out the application found here and return it to your county probate judge.
High school and college students who are 16 or older can also apply to work as student poll worker interns. They must be recommended by a principal, school official or home instructor. To learn more, click here.