Alabama secretary of state urges Supreme Court to freeze ruling that blocks new congressional map

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen is urging the nation's highest court to issue an emergency stay of a federal court's plan to have a special master redraw Alabama's congressional map.
The emergency application was filed Monday, just hours after the three-judge panel denied Alabama a motion to stay the ruling and extend the Sept. 25 deadline.
Alabama has asked the Supreme Court to freeze a lower court ruling that blocks the state's newly drawn congressional map.
This new filing was submitted to Justice Clarence Thomas, who oversees emergency matters in this part of the country.
Alabama officials are asking for the high court to put the lower court ruling on pause by Oct. 1.
In June, the Supreme Court agreed that Alabama had diluted the power of Black voters because its congressional map only included one majority Black district in a state that is 27 percent Black.
This redistricting battle could determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives after next year's elections.
Republicans currently hold a razor-thin majority in the chamber.
PREVIOUS: Judges refuse to pause order for Alabama to draw new congressional districts while state appeals