Alabama’s Run in Hoover Ends with 9-2 Loss to Eighth-Ranked Vanderbilt

HOOVER, Ala. – Alabama baseball suffered a 9-2 loss to eighth-ranked Vanderbilt on Friday evening at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The 24th-ranked Crimson Tide is now 40-19 on the season.
Vanderbilt struck early with a five-run first. The Crimson Tide was able to cut into the deficit thanks to a two-run homer from Colby Shelton in the third but would get no closer. Vandy added three in the fifth and one in the ninth for the 9-2 final.
Shelton led the Tide in RBI with two as part of a 1-for-4 night that included one run scored. Andrew Pinckney was tops in hits with a 2-for-5 effort, doubling and adding one run scored. Vanderbilt starter Devin Futrell (7-3) came away with the win while Thomas Schultz picked up his first save of the season. Alabama’s starter Jacob McNairy (6-2) suffered the loss.
From Interim Head Coach Jason Jackson
“The main thing was that the big innings got us tonight. We had some good at-bats. We hit some balls hard, hit some balls hard right at guys, and we just couldn’t ever get much going offensively. You’ve got to give Vanderbilt credit; they did a good tonight.”
How It Happened
T1 | The Commodores scored five runs on four hits, highlighted by a two-run homer from RJ Austin. (5-0, Vanderbilt)
B3 | Andrew Pinckney got aboard with a one-out double. Colby Shelton then brought in Pinckney with a two-out two-run homer to right-center. (5-2, Vanderbilt)
T5 | A leadoff walk and a one-out double put a pair in scoring position. The ‘Dores followed with a two-run single and a single with an error that allowed one more to cross. (8-2, Vanderbilt)
T9 | A solo home run by Chris Maldonado added one for Vandy. (9-2, Vanderbilt)
Postgame Notes
The Crimson Tide has recorded a home run in 50 of 59 games in 2023.
Colby Shelton hit his 22nd homer of the season and is now tied for fourth in Alabama single-season history. The all-time program mark is 28 by Kent Matthes in 2009.
Alabama will now await its NCAA postseason fate. The NCAA Regional host sites will be announced on Sunday evening with the entire bracket being released on Monday morning.