Alabama’s Nick Saban becomes highest-paid college football coach in contract extension

Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban is staying in Tuscaloosa a bit longer.
The University of Alabama System compensation committee on Tuesday approved an extension to Saban’s current contract, keeping him with The Crimson Tide through Feb. 28, 2030.
Saban will make about $10.7 million this season. In his final contract year, Saban is set to be paid about $12.7 million.
The deal returns Saban to his perch as the highest-paid college football coach in America.
He recently had dropped to No. 2 after Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart, a Saban protégé, signed a deal paying him $10.2 million this football season.