Alabama’s Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles coronation

Alabama’s own Lionel Richie will be one of the stars performing at the coronation of King Charles next month in England.
The BBC announced Friday the Tuskegee native will join Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and others at The Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.
There’s no word yet on any chance that Richie and Perry, who also work together as judges on “American Idol” at 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays on WAAY 31, might duet for King Charles and Queen Camilla. Perhaps a new rendition of “Endless Love,” Richie’s classic duet with Diana Ross?
Richie was appointed as The Prince’s Trust’s first Global Ambassador and Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group in 2019.
Richie said, “To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration.”
See the BBC’s full news release HERE