Alabama’s Evan Neal picked by the New York Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have selected Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Neal, a former team captain for the Crimson Tide, was chosen with the No. 7 overall pick.
