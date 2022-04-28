 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alabama’s Evan Neal picked by the New York Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0

The New York Giants have selected Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Neal, a former team captain for the Crimson Tide, was chosen with the No. 7 overall pick.

Evan Neal

FILE PHOTO: Arlington, TX - December 31, 2021 - AT&T Stadium: Evan Neal (73) of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2021 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. (Photo by Cooper Neil / ESPN Images)

The 2022 NFL Draft continues through Saturday on WAAY 31.

Coverage of Round 2 begins at 6 p.m. Friday. The draft wraps up with final-rounds coverage that begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tune in to WAAY 31 News each day as Sports Director Nolan Knight and Sports Anchor Max Cohan keep you updated on which NFL teams picked up players from Alabama, Auburn and other SEC universities.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you