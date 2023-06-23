Alabama’s Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney selected in 2023 NBA Draft First Round Thursday night

It was a historical night for the Alabama men's basketball program as two players were selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, which was held Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Brandon Miller matched the program's highest selection at No. 2 overall to the Charlotte Hornets, while Noah Clowney went to the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 21 overall selection.
Miller and Clowney were the first Crimson Tide teammates in 28 years to be selected in the first round of the same NBA Draft, dating back to 1995 when Antonio McDyess (No. 2 overall to the LA Clippers) and Jason Caffey (No. 20 overall to Chicago Bulls) achieved the feat
It marks the second time in the past three seasons under head coach Nate Oats that Alabama had two players selected in the same NBA Draft (Joshua Primo and Herbert Jones in 2021). Oats has now coached a total of six NBA Draft picks (JD Davison, 2nd Round in 2022 and Kira Lewis Jr., 1st Round in 2020) during his time at Alabama, including four first round selections during that span.