Alabama Rushes Past Arkansas, 49-26

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2/2 Alabama football team piled up 317 rushing yards and tallied five rushing touchdowns on its way to a 49-26 win at No. 19/20 Arkansas Saturday inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the Crimson Tide on the ground, compiling a career-high 206 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs. Both of his scores came in the fourth quarter when he scored from 72 yards and 76 yards to put the game out of reach.
The Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) played a majority of the contest without starting quarterback Byrce Young who suffered a shoulder injury midway through the second quarter and did not return. He finished with 173 yards through the air on 7-of-13 passing and accounted for a pair of scores (one each passing and rushing). Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe stepped in for Young and had a strong performance combining for 156 yards of offense both through the air (65 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-9 passing) and with his feet (six rushes for 91 yards and a touchdown) along with a passing touchdown.
Wide receiver Kobe Prentice led the game in receiving, with 82 yards on four receptions, including one that went for a score.
Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o led the Tide defense with 10 total tackles, while defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry tallied six solo stops. Linebacker Jaylen Moody and defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis both tallied sacks in the game. Defensive back DeMarcco Hellams forced a fumble and went on to recover it to complete the turnover.
Notes
Jahmyr Gibbs’ 206 total rushing yards was the most since Brian Robinson accounted for 204 yards vs. Cincinnati on Dec. 21, 2021 in the College Football Playoff semifinal
The Crimson Tide’s 317 rushing yards against the Razorbacks marked the first time UA broke the 300-yard barrier since Dec. 21, 2021 when Alabama rushed for 301 yards in the College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Cincinnati
Alabama totaled seven touchdowns from six different players, including five on the ground (Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe, Jase McClellan and two from Jahmyr Gibbs) and two through the air (Kobe Prentice, JoJo Earle)
The 26 points scored by Arkansas were the most allowed by the Alabama defense this season
The Tide defense has now allowed 45 points in two road games this season while only allowing a total of 10 points in three home games
Jalen Milroe entered the game in place of Bryce Young and led the Crimson Tide to touchdowns in each of his first two drives of the game, with the first coming on a three-yard run to collect his first career rushing touchdown and the second coming on an 18-yard pass for his second passing touchdown this season and third of his career
DeMarcco Hellams’ fumble recovery in the second quarter marked the Tide’s first of the season
Kobe Prentice’s 47-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was the first of his career
Young’s first quarter score marked his third rushing touchdown of the year, matching his 2021 total
Saturday’s game attendance was 75,579 and is the largest crowd in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium history
How It Happened
FIRST QUARTER
07:41 – UA | A 47-yard pass and catch from Bryce Young to Kobe Prentice gave Alabama its first points of the day and capped a six play, 65-yard drive that lasted 2:09
02:35 – UA | Young finished off a seven-play, 80-yard drive that took just over three minutes off the clock when he ran it in from eight yards out for his third rushing touchdown of the season
SECOND QUARTER
08:29 – UA | Jalen Milroe entered the game and promptly took the Tide 17 yards in 45 seconds on three plays and was capped by Milroe’s three-yard rushing touchdown
02:51 – UA | Milroe found JoJo Earle for an 18-yard pass and score to close out a 10-play, 59-yard drive that took 4:05 off the clock
00:21 – ARK | KJ Jefferson threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Ketron Jackson Jr. to conclude a nine-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 2:30
THIRD QUARTER
07:47 – ARK | A 13-yard run by AJ Green capped a seven-play drive that spanned 78 yards and 2:49 on the game clock
01:38 – ARK | After recovering an onside kick, Arkansas drove 50 yards on 12 plays capped by a 22-yard field goal from Cam Little
00:19 – ARK | A botched punt by Alabama gave the Razorbacks the ball at Alabama’s three-yard line and Raheim Sanders rushed it in on the ensuing play
FOURTH QUARTER
14:09 – UA | Set up by Milroe’s 77-yard run, Jase McClellan scampered in from three yards out to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive that took 1:10
12:17 – UA | Jahmyr Gibbs was the sixth different player to score when he took the first snap of the Tide’s next drive, found a hole, and took it 72 yards to the house
07:38 – ARK | Little’s second field goal of the game was good from 35 yards away to finish off a 13-play, 59-yard drive
06:55 – UA | Gibbs collected his second long touchdown run of the quarter, this one going for 76 yards to paydirt
Up Next
Alabama will return home to host No. 17/17 Texas A&M Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on CBS.