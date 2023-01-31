Alabama routs Vanderbilt 101-44 in largest SEC victory in program history

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 4/5 Alabama men's basketball team recorded its largest SEC win in program history with a dominant 101-44 victory over Vanderbilt Tuesday night inside Coleman Coliseum. With the 57-point win, the Tide improved to 9-0 in conference play, 19-3 overall and 11-0 when playing in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama was dominant on both ends of the court in the opening period, taking a 43-15 lead heading into halftime. Vanderbilt (10-12, 3-6 SEC) opened the game by scoring the game's first five points, but the Tide responded by scoring 21 consecutive points to take control of the game.
The Tide shot 59 percent (36-61) from the field and 46 percent (19-41) from the field while holding the Commodores to just 25 percent (16-64 from the floor and 15 percent (3-30) from deep.
The Tide had five players score in double figures, led by Brandon Miller with 22, his eighth time surpassing the 20-point mark in a game this season. Nimari Burnett (16), Rylan Griffen (12), Noah Gurley (11) and Charles Bediako (10) joined Miller in leading the offensive effort.