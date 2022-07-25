Alabama residents travel across state lines for chance at Mega Millions' $830 million jackpot

It’s the chance of a lifetime.
People across the country are playing the Mega Millions lottery, hoping to win $830 million.
It's the game's fourth-largest jackpot.
However, due to Alabama's constitution banning lottery and gambling, residents here have to travel across state lines to participate in Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia or even Florida.
"I just came in town. I’m originally from Huntsville," said Marcus Goode, who traveled to across the state line in Ardmore to play the numbers.
He's one of many who didn't want to pass up on the chance to win $830 million. Even if the winner decides to get their winnings in a lump-sum payment, they could still walk away with $487.9 million.
"It’s entertainment, you know? As long as you’re playing responsible," Goode said.
Goode said he feels Alabama is still stuck in the past when it comes to lotteries.
"I love my state, man, but with some things, we should really be able to come together on and progress," he said.
In Goode’s mind, lotteries provide benefits that all states could enjoy.
"The lottery is a good resource for schools, roads, that type of thing," said Goode.
But for now, people in Alabama have to cross the state line to play.
G&S Liquor and Wines is one location in Ardmore that has seen quite a few Alabama residents stop by.
"Us being on the Tennessee line, we got people living in Alabama and Tennessee," said G&S employee Ridge Patterson. "Ardmore is two states and four counties, so you’re going to have a whole lot of people from Alabama coming in and a lot of people complaining about (the lottery) not being in Alabama. It needs to be, to be honest with you."
Patterson said as the jackpot continues to rise, at times, so does business at the store.
"It gets busy because a lot of people that don’t usually play. They see that number and say, 'Well, I better come and get my numbers,' cause of the what-if factor," said Patterson.
Like many who participate, Goode and Patterson have considered what they'd do if they won the lottery.
"I know everybody in my family would be set, for sure. I like to fish a lot, so probably the big house on the river would be perfect for me," said Patterson.
"I would love to give back to my community, our youth. Obviously, I would take care of my family," said Goode.
The next drawing is 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.