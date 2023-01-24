Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets

The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning.
For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
To her, the drive is a waste of gas and a loss of possible revenue for Alabama.
"I don't like it at all," she said. "And I think, Kay Ivey, if you approve medical marijuana, why can't you approve a lottery? Because we're giving all our money to Tennessee when all that revenue can go to Alabama."
That revenue could be used in programs across the state, like it does in Tennessee with education scholarships. Tennessee Educational Lottery Cooperation estimated between $486 million and $501 million would be brought in for its educational lottery and after-school programs in 2022, and some residents would like to see that kind of money in Alabama's future.
"Absolutely, positively, 100% yes," said Sharonda Grandberry, a Huntsville resident. "We need this for our roads. We need this for our schools."
Grandberry said she doesn't mind driving to Tennessee to buy a lottery ticket, but as someone born and raised in Alabama, "I would prefer to put the money back into my state."
Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter said starting a lottery is more challenging than people believe.
"Well, there's certainly a lot of moving parts when it comes to a lottery," Ledbetter said. "Some of the reasons you can't get a simple lottery out is because of the comprehensive issues across the state."
Ledbetter said these comprehensive issues include constitutional amendments, local bills and executive orders, like the ones Gov. Kay Ivey has recently issued on education funding.
Since the Alabama legislative session starts soon, residents could soon find out whether or not Alabama has a chance to join its neighboring states and have a lottery.