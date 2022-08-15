Alabama Republican Party pushes for closed primary system

The Alabama Republican Party is pushing for a closed primary system, with a new resolution passed at the annual ALGOP summer meeting on Saturday.
Republicans approved a resolution asking the state Legislature to require voters to register with a party before they can vote in primary elections. Supporters say a closed primary ensures only Republicans are voting in Republican races and Democrats vote for Democrats.
Currently, Alabama has an open primary system in which voters do not have to register with a certain party to vote in their primary election. This allows supporters of one party to vote in another party's primary, and ALGOP is hoping to change that.
However, critics argue independents and non-partisan voters will be discouraged from participating in the primaries if Alabama moves to a closed primary.
ALGOP chairman John Wahl said he's not worried about that, as there are still ways to ensure high voter turnout.
"I think there's several areas that a closed primary could be implemented, one of those being independent voters could still choose between the two parties," said Wahl. "I think there needs to be a registration process, where it's Republican, Democrat and Independent, and then we can make those calls down the road about what best serves the people as we're implementing this process."
The House minority leader, Anthony Daniels, a Democrat, said a closed primary could discourage people from heading to the polls if they're forced to affiliate with one party or another. He said it will further divide party lines as people are forced to vote based on party affiliation, rather than the individual candidate.
"It's very damaging to force individuals who are apolitical or individuals who may want to vote for the best person in either party in a certain election cycle — it's forcing those individuals to have to sign up through one party or the other," said Daniels.
Wahl doesn't agree with claims that fewer voters might show up to the polls if forced to register with one party.
"I don't think it's something that turns voters away. It may actually energize them to be more engaged in their party's political process, whether that's Republican or Democrat," said Wahl. "And that's what we want. We want Democrats to be engaged in the Democrat primary and Republicans to be engaged in the Republican primary."
Wahl would love to see the closed primary system implemented as soon as the 2024 elections, but it has to go through the state Legislature first.
Alabama is currently one of 15 states to have an open primary.