Alabama Representative proposing trafficking fentanyl bill; Huntsville woman deeply impacted by the drug

Alabama Representative Matt Simpson says he wants mandatory prison time for drug dealers who are trafficking fentanyl in an effort to stop the spread in Alabama.
Huntsville resident Jackie Bragg supports the move.
Bragg lost her father to an overdose in June and a year prior her cousin, who she considered a best friend, died from an overdose too.
"It was that one phone call or last interaction to get whatever dose he had gotten that was just too much," Jackie Bragg said when talking about her father Mitchell Ashley.
Bragg says Mitchell struggled with a drug addiction for many years.
On June 20th, Bragg says HEMSI rushed her father to the Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A day Jackie Bragg says she feared could happen.
"He actually had Narcan at his house at that time, but what he had wasn't enough," Bragg said.
Bragg says HEMSI was called to her father's home on multiple occasions when he overdosed, including the night he died.
She says her father also was in and out of rehab, hoping to overcome his addiction.
Bragg says she could always tell when he had been, and when he relapsed.
"He would be the same sweet, genuine loving man that we all knew and the dad that I always knew growing up and I think that's how I would always know he was starting to get off track," Bragg said.
The hardest part Bragg says was watching her father struggle.
"I worked with him to get to the place that he was and just watching him relapse, I don't know how to describe it," Bragg said. "It was just really hard."
Fentanyl is a drug plaguing communities across North Alabama right now.
Bragg says stiffer penalties are what's needed.
"I think it should be much more of a charge than it is now," Bragg said. "I don't agree with they basically get a slap on the wrist, they bond out and they're back at it."
Bragg says if you suspect someone is struggling with an addiction or if you know they are, do everything you can to get them help as soon as possible.
Representative Simpson says his proposed fentanyl trafficking bill, will be introduced in the next legislative session.
According to the Mobile District Attorney's Office, the proposed bill includes:
Trafficking 1-2 grams will be mandatory minimum of 3 years in prison, 2-4 grams will be a mandatory minimum of 10 years, 4-8 grams will be mandatory minimum of 25 years, and 8 grams or more will be mandatory minimum of life in prison.
Currently, there is no mandatory minimum prison sentence for trafficking fentanyl.