Alabama reacts to Supreme Court siding with religious objections argument

  • Updated
  0

LGBTQ Protection Limits

MGN.

Friday was a busy day for the Supreme Court, as they made decisions on a variety of cases, including one involving LGBTQ+ rights. 

A Colorado woman, Lorie Smith, objected to making websites for gay couples, due to her religious beliefs, but she said saying so went against a Colorado public accommodations law. 

The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled in favor of Smith. 

John Wahl, the chairman of the Alabama GOP Party, said the court's decision was the right one. 

"That's a fundamental American principle," said Wahl. "It goes back to [how] our country was founded on this idea of religious liberty and freedom for the individual."

Since the 2015 ruling to allow same-sex marriage, the Supreme Court has shifted to a conservative majority. 

"You have a supermajority conservative Supreme Court," said Mark McDaniel, a lawyer who practices in Huntsville. "They have made significant decisions that change the entire nation of law."

Rep. Terri Sewell (D) posted on Twitter her disgust at the Supreme Court's ruling, saying the court has cleared the way for businesses to deny people service based on how they identify. 

In response to criticisms like Sewell's, Wahl said he believes the rights of LGBTQ+ are not being attacked. 

"I like to see some individual liberty for both sides," said Wahl. "Let her have her right and let others, it goes back to the fact that we have basic human rights."

With the decision so fresh, McDaniel said he now wonders what the ruling could do long-term to other situations. 

"How far can it go?," said McDaniel. "Can the person [say] I don't want to serve you because you're Muslim [or] you're a jew?"

