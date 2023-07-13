Alabama public health official reminds families to get students vaccinated before school starts

We're just weeks away from the start of the new school season, and although new backpacks and outfits often top back-to-school shopping lists for many families, getting the proper vaccinations is a top priority for all school systems.
Alabama requires students entering both public and private schools to provide proof of vaccination.
If your child is two months or older, they also need the proper vaccinations if they are entering a daycare.
According to Dr. Wes Stubblefield of the Alabama Department of Public Health, vaccine-preventable diseases like chickenpox, meningitis, measles and whooping cough are still seen in schools. Keeping children up to date on vaccines is the best way to prevent the spreading to others.
Since families are preparing for the beginning of school, now is the time to make sure students’ immunizations are in order.
Stubblefield advises you to contact your medical professional to ensure there are no delays for your child this school year.
"Our advice is to get in with your health care provider as quickly as possible and not wait until we get close to August where we have limited appointment slots and we're all full and everyone is scrambling to get their vaccinations before school,” said Stubblefield.
“The first thing I would do is call your local health department. We have health departments in all 67 counties, but they're not all staffed for every day and every time and every service,” Stubblefield continued. “So my advice would be is you call your county health department and you explain the situation that your child may need vaccines and they don't have a primary care provider and they will instruct you on when and where that can happen and how it can get done."
All students that will be starting the school year from out of state must transfer their out of state records before they can begin school – and the time to act is right now.