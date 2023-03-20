Alabama prisons hope big pay bump leads to turn-around

The Alabama Department of Corrections hopes a big pay bump will help fill the nearly 700 jobs it currently has open at state prisons.
The situation is so dire that even ADOC Commissioner John Hamm is attending job fairs to spread the word about changes in the department.
Jackson Blackmon, a senior criminal justice student at Jacksonville State University, told WAAY 31 he was surprised to learn starting pay for corrections officers now tops $50,000, a hike of more than $17,000.
“It is the most important issue we have at the DOC presently... recruiting and retaining good, qualified individuals,” Hamm said.
Hamm understands the risks that come with a career in corrections.
“Correctional officers, they are inside the facility with the inmates eight to 16 hours a day. Same temperature, same conditions as the inmates,” Hamm said.
He hopes the new pay attracts better workers, which then can decrease the amount of danger everyone inside a prison faces daily.
“It's going to make it much safer and they won't have to work as much overtime,” Hamm said. “Regardless of compensation, we want somebody of good moral character.”
Job candidates must pass drug tests, background checks and psychiatric evaluations.