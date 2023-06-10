Alabama politicians share opinions on former President Trump's 2nd indictments

The news of former President Donald Trump's new indictments on allegedly mishandling classified documents has caused a stir among Alabama politicians.
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) and U.S. Rep. Dale Strong (R) both posted on Twitter in disgust at these newest indictments.
Tuberville said the decision is "another witch-hunt against the Republican front runner," while Strong said "it is unlikely we see an indictment of our current president Joe Biden for the same thing."
Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D) shared on Twitter through a video his thoughts on the matter, saying he's happy for the decision, but there is a lot to do before Trump could be convicted.
"I do want people to remember something very important, this is a win for the rule of law and accountability for sure," said Jones. "Under the rule of law, under our code of justice in the United States, somebody is innocent until proven guilty."
Rep. Terri Sewell (D) echoed Jones's comments posting her own statement on Twitter saying "just like every American, he is entitled to due process."