...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Alabama politicians share opinions on former President Trump's 2nd indictments

Alabama politicians react to Trump's 2nd indictment

MGN

The news of former President Donald Trump's new indictments on allegedly mishandling classified documents has caused a stir among Alabama politicians. 

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) and U.S. Rep. Dale Strong (R) both posted on Twitter in disgust at these newest indictments. 

Tuberville said the decision is "another witch-hunt against the Republican front runner," while Strong said "it is unlikely we see an indictment of our current president Joe Biden for the same thing."

Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D) shared on Twitter through a video his thoughts on the matter, saying he's happy for the decision, but there is a lot to do before Trump could be convicted. 

"I do want people to remember something very important, this is a win for the rule of law and accountability for sure," said Jones. "Under the rule of law, under our code of justice in the United States, somebody is innocent until proven guilty."

Rep. Terri Sewell (D) echoed Jones's comments posting her own statement on Twitter saying "just like every American, he is entitled to due process."

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

