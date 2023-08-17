Alabama politicians react to newest controversy over Space Command HQ

New outrage has surfaced after U.S. Sen. Katie Britt (R-Alabama) released controversial records involving Gen. James Dickinson.
Dickinson, who has been in charge of the U.S. Space Command since 2020, was shown to have purchased a 20-acre property in Colorado in April, just a few months before Pres. Biden made the decision to keep headquarters in Colorado.
In a statement, Britt said learning this was disheartening.
"People across our state and nation deserve answers as to why General Dickinson and this administration ignored the Air Force's objective recommendations," said Britt. "[These] were reaffirmed by multiple independent reviews, in favor of his retirement decision.
While speaking to the press on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Dale Strong (R-Alabama) struck out against Dickinson.
"I wanna know if the big guys are getting something out of this," said Strong. "I want to know why they recommended the fifth best.
Leaders stressed how Redstone Arsenal was rated the best place for headquarters, with Colorado coming in 5th.
Strong said when Dickinson spoke to Alabama legislators, he said he would have no direct impact on the President's decision.
"General Dickinson told us he would not be making the decision," said Strong.
However, an Associated Press report signaled the opposite, with Dickinson allegedly pressuring the President to keep it in Colorado Springs, claiming moving headquarters would jeopardize military readiness.
Strong said officials in Colorado asked for more than $52 million to build a multi-story building on current headquarters in Colorado Springs.
He said he intends on voting no to this budgetary request when the time comes.