Alabama politicians call Gov. Ivey's 'Game Plan' a win for the state

On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law her 'Game Plan,' which she believes will help keep Alabama competitive in bringing in high-paying jobs and game-changing projects.
The state already achieved a record-high $10 billion in new investment in 2022, but Ivey said more work needed to be done.
Her plan includes four separate plays, which includes renewing the 2015 Alabama Jobs Act, which politicians said has helped the state tremendously.
"There's been $40 billion dollars of investment, capital investment in the sate of Alabama," said Sen. Greg Reed, president pro tempore of the Alabama Senate. "That's yielded some 35 to 45,000 jobs."
Another play includes a $25 million tax credit, which will be allocated to help small, rural businesses involved in innovation.
"It doesn't matter what part of the state you're in," said Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, house speaker of the Alabama House. "This is something that is going to benefit everybody."
The game plan also includes reducing the time needed for ground to become available for prospective businesses to build on and it requires the Alabama Department of Commerce to publish incentives they are giving to companies to move to Alabama.
With this program now signed into law, members of the legislature are excited for the future.
"Off to the process of recruiting [and] finding those businesses that want to locate in our state," said Reed. "Be able to provide good opportunities for our citizens."