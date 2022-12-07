Alabama parents of sick kids struggle to find common over-the-counter drugs amid nationwide shortage

If you’ve visited a pharmacy lately to find over-the-counter medicine for your sick child, you probably encountered some bare shelves.
The already severe RSV and seasonal flu season is hitting kids hard, and it's causing a nationwide shortage. Parents are frustrated and left with few options, other than going from store to store, trying to find the medicines they need to help their sick kids.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports medications used to treat children’s ear infections, sore throats, influenza and common upper respiratory illnesses are becoming hard to find.
Motrin and Tylenol are among the over-the-counter medications in highest demand right now.
Even people who prefer shopping online are coming up short. Amazon has a limited supply of children's medicine.
"Last week, I went to the grocery store and I needed to get my son some cough medicine, and they were out of everything," Sarah Werdehoff told WAAY 31 on Wednesday. "There was nothing, and I tried several different places. There was nothing available."
Doctors are advising parents to contact them if the pharmacies in their area do not have the medicine they need so the doctors can figure out alternatives, like chewable or crushable tablets, or other medications such as second-line antibiotics, that can be used.