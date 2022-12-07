 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Wednesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alabama parents of sick kids struggle to find common over-the-counter drugs amid nationwide shortage

empty shelves

Over-the-counter drugs to help kids feel better when they are sick with RSV and the seasonal flu are in high demand and short supply.

If you’ve visited a pharmacy lately to find over-the-counter medicine for your sick child, you probably encountered some bare shelves.

The already severe RSV and seasonal flu season is hitting kids hard, and it's causing a nationwide shortage. Parents are frustrated and left with few options, other than going from store to store, trying to find the medicines they need to help their sick kids.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports medications used to treat children’s ear infections, sore throats, influenza and common upper respiratory illnesses are becoming hard to find.

Motrin and Tylenol are among the over-the-counter medications in highest demand right now.

Even people who prefer shopping online are coming up short. Amazon has a limited supply of children's medicine.

"Last week, I went to the grocery store and I needed to get my son some cough medicine, and they were out of everything," Sarah Werdehoff told WAAY 31 on Wednesday. "There was nothing, and I tried several different places. There was nothing available."

Doctors are advising parents to contact them if the pharmacies in their area do not have the medicine they need so the doctors can figure out alternatives, like chewable or crushable tablets, or other medications such as second-line antibiotics, that can be used.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com