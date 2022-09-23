Alabama Original: Patriot Path at Bob Jones High School

At most high schools, 1:10 on a Wednesday afternoon means time for notes, maybe lunch, perhaps the mad-dash to the next class.
That's not the case at Bob Jones High School in Madison.
"What if we had activities, or things that the students really enjoyed," Principal Sylvia Lambert said.
Instead, 1:10 is time for pickleball with the principal, maybe crafts with the community or maybe vehicle maintenance with a veteran.
"We have better attendance on Wednesday," Patriot Path coordinator Holly Carroll said. "We have less disciplinary problems on Wednesdays. It's because the kids want to be here and they want to be in Patriot Path and they're excited for it and look forward to it."
Patriot Path is 50 minutes each Wednesday of what may seem like downtime to the outside. Even though there's not tests, readings or notes, students are learning a different kind of lesson.
"We focus on connecting students to students and building relationships with each other," Carroll said. "Our students to faculty, building relationships there and then any type of outreach we can do to connect students with our community," Carroll said.
This past week, the community project was Operation Christmas Child. Students made and filled boxes with toys and supplies to send to kids in need overseas.
Freshman Megan Holden chose to do this as her Patriot Path this week.
"Some kids can't go to school because they can't get a pencil or the supplies they need," Holden said. "We're giving that to them now so they can get an education."
Sophomore Jayden Green chose to play Dungeons and Dragons this week.
"It's like one of the most important things that has happened here at this school to me personally because I always find it fun and exciting to go to," Green said.
It doesn't matter if the Patriot Path is physical or mental, the lessons learned and friendships formed are more than any worksheet or quiz could do.
"Patriot Path is more free because we get to choose the activity we want to do," Holden said.
Bob Jones has about 2,000 students and 160 staff members. They all participate each week.
"This is what we want to do to positively impact our school culture," Carroll said.
To see all of Luke's past 'Alabama Originals,' click HERE.
If you have an idea for a feature, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.