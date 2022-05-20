Alabama Original: Pastor with a plan

Virginia Pastor Peter Person found himself in Huntsville for a funeral just days after an outbreak of violence in America.
Mass shootings in New York, California and Texas inspired the pastor to spread a message of peace, love and joy.
"Amen, to God be the glory," the pastor can often be heard proclaiming.
This time, it was on the corner of Memorial Parkway and Airport Road.
"I stand for an hour, I cognizantly do it because Jesus asked his disciples, 'Can you stay awake for an hour?" Person said.
An hour is all the pastor needs.
"When I stand out and as people drive by, it gives me such pleasure and such love to know they are trusting God," Person said.
He spreads a message of peace wherever he finds himself.
"Wherever I go, I bring the ministry," Person said. "I bring my assignment with me."
A message of hope.
"I want them to know it's going to be OK," Person said.
A message of peace.
"We have to acknowledge God in the times that we are in," Person said.
He stands on the street corner, methodically waving, tipping his cap and proclaiming the word of God.
"I base it on the lights," Person explained. "When the lights turn, that's when I turn."
For the most part, reaction from drivers was positive. Horns honked, people waved and caps were tipped.
"He knew I am bold enough to go out and stand regardless of people looking at me or cheering or not because it's not about the cheer, it's about the acknowledgement," Person said.
Inspired to spread the word by such deadly violence, it doesn't matter where the pastor is: He will build his own church. He is inspired to make an impact now matter how far he is from home.
"People have come to talk to me and said, 'I was contemplating suicide and then I saw you out there holding a sign and now I'm going to trust in God.' It's been powerful," Person said.
