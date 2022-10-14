Alabama Original: Huntsville woman uses her disability to inspire others

Hannah and Lauren Gray are roommates, best friends and twins.
Jocularity, smiles and laughs are the foundation of their relationship and they have been since February 19, 1999: the day the twins were born.
"It was hard as a kid growing up and seeing what she went through," Hannah said. "It broke my heart because that was my best friend laying in the hospital beds."
Lauren has arthrogryposis, a condition she was born with that affects her joints and how they're able to move. According to the Nationwide Children's Hospital, arthrogryposis affects Lauren Gray like it does in 1 out of every 10,000 live births.
"I have a lot of obstacles every day with things that might be simpler for someone who can walk," Lauren said.
Lauren is wheelchair bound, probably for life. But, that doesn't stop her from running free.
"My disability doesn't have to hold me back," Lauren said. "I want to inspire young girls like me to do whatever it is they want to do."
To accomplish that goal, the 23-year-old uses her blog "Wheeling Through Life," an online Sunday School podcast and most recently, Miss. Alabama USA.
"I got to share my story and my faith to so many people," Lauren said. "On top of that I ended up winning Miss. Congeniality, which I was totally shocked by. I will never forget that."
Just like Hannah remembers as a kid, Lauren won the award beaming ear to ear.
"What she was going through, she overcame it with a smile on her face," Hannah said.
"If I can inspire just one person, then everything I've ever been through with my disability and everything else in my life, it's totally worth it," Lauren said.
Currently, Lauren is studying accounting at Athens State University. She's expected to graduate in December.
