Alabama Original: Fortner Farm

Dinnertime can take awhile when you've got 38 mouths to feed.
"They're all hungry and they know when it's feeding time," Fortner Farm Owner Stephanie Fortner said.
From big boys...
"This is Bruno, my miniature donkey," Stephanie said.
To little girls with big expectations...like pig Paula Dean.
"Paula Dean loves belly scratches," Stephanie said.
Fortner has her hands full at the farm. The farm that doubles as a petting zoo in Holly Pond; a place where North Alabamians can get their fix of four-legged friends.
"I just want to be an asset to our community, really," Stephanie said.
It's a labor of love for Stephanie.
"We just want something simple for everyone to enjoy like we do," Stephanie said.
It's a way for her to take her mind off the bad.
"Animals are a lot to therapy for anyone, not just anyone sick," Stephanie said.
Stephanie has battled stage IV ovarian cancer for the past four years. She's been through IV chemotherapy and the doctor visits aren't stopping anytime soon.
"I'll be on a chemo pill for the rest of my life," Stephanie explained.
But her cancer battle doesn't stop her from giving back.
"God has blessed me, I just want to bless this community," Stephanie said.
She uses furry friends like Fire and Rain to keep fighting, with the Holly Pond community by her side.
"I'm so thankful to be here and to be given another day with my family and friends," Stephanie said.
Fore more information and to get tickets to the farm, click HERE.
