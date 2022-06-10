Alabama Original: Florence teen graduates college before high school

Graduation season just wrapped up and for one North Alabama teen it was a pretty busy time!
Jake Grissom had not one, but two, graduations of his own to attend!
"Jake decided in tenth grade he was going to get his degree before he graduated high school," welding instructor Wesley Heathcoat said.
That determination paid off. Grissom graduated with an Associate's Degree from Northwest Shoals Community College (NWSCC) on May 12, 2022.
"I was the youngest for sure," Grissom said. "I was 16 going to school with a bunch of 18, 19, 20, 21 year-olds."
Grissom credits Heathcoat for just about all he knows. Heathcoat teaches at Allen Thornton Career Technical Center in Killen, which has a dual-enrollment program with NWSCC.
"I'm good at it and I like it," Grissom said.
For two years, Grissom spent his mornings at Wilson High School and evening with Heathcoat at Allen Thornton, perfecting his craft. Not to mention at some points, working a full-time job.
"Everybody was kind of confused on why I was so young in there, but I made it," Grissom said.
On May 27, 2022, Jake walked across the stage and got his high school diploma at Wilson High School.
In 15 years of shaping Shoals welders, Heathcoat said he's never had a student graduate college before high school.
Grissom's dream job is to stay local in North Alabama and work as a welder at TVA.
To see all of Luke's past 'Alabama Originals,' click HERE.
If you have an idea for a feature, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.