Alabama Opens Play at 2023 SEC Softball Tournament Wednesday as No. 5 Seed

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama enters the 2023 SEC Softball Tournament as the No. 5 overall seed, opening play on Wednesday, May 10 at 4 p.m. CT live on the SEC Network against the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Mississippi State and Missouri.
Action at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark., begins Tuesday, May 9 and continues through the championship game on Saturday, May 13. No. 13 seed Missouri and No. 12 seed Mississippi State will play on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT with the winner advancing to face the Crimson Tide the following day. The winner of that game will advance to face tournament host and fourth-seeded Arkansas on Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. CT.
All games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will air live on the SEC Network with Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship on ESPN2.
Alabama owns a 44-27 (.620) all-time record in the SEC Tournament, including a 40-24 (.625) mark under Head Coach Patrick Murphy. The Crimson Tide have won six tournament titles, doing so in 1998, 2003, 2005, 2010, 2012 and 2022.
2023 SEC SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (FAYETTEVILLE, ARK.)
Tuesday, May 9
No. 12 Mississippi State vs. No. 13 Missouri – 6:30 p.m. CT – SEC Network
Wednesday, May 10
No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Ole Miss – 10 a.m. CT – SEC Network
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 South Carolina – 1 p.m. CT – SEC Network
No. 5 Alabama vs. Game 1 winner – 4 p.m. CT – SEC Network
No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Kentucky – 7 p.m. CT – SEC Network
Thursday, May 11
No. 3 Auburn vs. Game 2 winner – 10 a.m. CT – SEC Network
No. 2 Georgia vs. Game 3 winner – 1 p.m. CT – SEC Network
No. 4 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner – 4 p.m. CT – SEC Network
No. 1 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner – 7 p.m. CT – SEC Network
Friday, May 12
Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner – 3 p.m. CT – ESPN2
Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner – 5:30 p.m. CT – ESPN2
Saturday, May 13
Championship Game – 4 p.m. CT – ESPN2