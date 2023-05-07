 Skip to main content
Alabama Opens Play at 2023 SEC Softball Tournament Wednesday as No. 5 Seed

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama Crimson Tide

      

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama enters the 2023 SEC Softball Tournament as the No. 5 overall seed, opening play on Wednesday, May 10 at 4 p.m. CT live on the SEC Network against the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Mississippi State and Missouri.

Action at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark., begins Tuesday, May 9 and continues through the championship game on Saturday, May 13. No. 13 seed Missouri and No. 12 seed Mississippi State will play on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT with the winner advancing to face the Crimson Tide the following day. The winner of that game will advance to face tournament host and fourth-seeded Arkansas on Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. CT.

All games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will air live on the SEC Network with Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship on ESPN2.

Alabama owns a 44-27 (.620) all-time record in the SEC Tournament, including a 40-24 (.625) mark under Head Coach Patrick Murphy. The Crimson Tide have won six tournament titles, doing so in 1998, 2003, 2005, 2010, 2012 and 2022.

2023 SEC SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (FAYETTEVILLE, ARK.)

Tuesday, May 9

No. 12 Mississippi State vs. No. 13 Missouri – 6:30 p.m. CT – SEC Network

Wednesday, May 10

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Ole Miss – 10 a.m. CT – SEC Network

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 South Carolina – 1 p.m. CT – SEC Network

No. 5 Alabama vs. Game 1 winner – 4 p.m. CT – SEC Network

No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Kentucky – 7 p.m. CT – SEC Network

Thursday, May 11

No. 3 Auburn vs. Game 2 winner – 10 a.m. CT – SEC Network

No. 2 Georgia vs. Game 3 winner – 1 p.m. CT – SEC Network

No. 4 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner – 4 p.m. CT – SEC Network

No. 1 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner – 7 p.m. CT – SEC Network

Friday, May 12

Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner – 3 p.m. CT – ESPN2

Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner – 5:30 p.m. CT – ESPN2

Saturday, May 13

Championship Game – 4 p.m. CT – ESPN2

