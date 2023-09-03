Alabama Opens 2023 Campaign with a 56-7 Win Over Middle Tennessee

The No. 4/3 Alabama football team opened the 2023 campaign with a resounding 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium. With the victory, the Crimson Tide won its 21st consecutive home game which stands as the fourth-best streak in program history.
Making just his second career start, quarterback Jalen Milroe shined against the Blue Raiders, accounting for five touchdowns and 242 total yards of offense. Milroe closed the night with 194 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while also rushing seven times for 48 yards and a pair of scores.
Eight different receivers caught at least one pass in the win, led by Isaiah Bonds five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Both Jermaine Burton (3 receptions, 62 yards) and Amari Niblack (2 receptions, 49 yards) also found the back of the endzone for Alabama.
Defensively, the Tide was led by Caleb Downs' eight tackles, which included six solo stops, while Deonte Lawson added seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. As a unit, Alabama combined to make three sacks, seven tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries and a pair of turnovers.