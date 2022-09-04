Alabama opens 2022 Season with 55-0 win over Utah State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Junior quarterback Bryce Young combined for 295 yards of total offense and six touchdowns to lead the top-ranked University of Alabama football team past Utah State, 55-0, Saturday night in front of 98,321 fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide opened the season with a win for the 16th-straight year under head coach Nick Saban.
Young finished the night with a team-leading and career-high 100 yards rushing (five rushes) while throwing for an additional 195 yards on 18-of-28 passes with five touchdowns. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs finished with 93 yards on nine carries in his Crimson Tide debut. Juniors Traeshon Holden (5 catches, 90 yards, 2 TDs) and Jermaine Burton (5 catches, 35 yards, 2 TDs) combined for 10 receptions, 125 yards and four touchdowns to lead the aerial attack.
Redshirt senior Jaylen Moody paced all Tide defenders with five tackles, including one for loss and one quarterback hurry. In all, Alabama's defense accounted for five tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on the way to the team's first shutout in a season opener in 34 years.