Alabama native Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible, mainly this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Alabama native Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' is dead at 40.

 Maarten de Boer/NBC/Getty Images

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died, his wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker Boss, confirmed in a statement to CNN.

He was 40.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker Boss said in a statement. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

No further information was provided regarding the cause of his death.

CNN has reached out to the LAPD and the LA County Coroner for comment.

Holker Boss concluded her statement by saying "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days ago.

He was mourned on social media Wednesday by many who shared videos of him dancing and their memories.

"A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch... This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating... I love you brother and will miss you dearly," daytime TV host and comedian Loni Love tweeted.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, Boss earned his nickname as a child when he couldn't sit still.

He graduated from Lee High School in Montgomery in 2000 and went on to study Dance Performance at Southern Union State Community College and Chapman University.

Six years ago he spoke with author and former football player Lewis Howes for the latter's podcast and talked about his background, including being raised by a single mother and how his relationship with his absentee father helped shape him.

"I have always been that type 'Don't tell me what I won't do,'" Boss said. "I remember talking to [his father] outside of his work in the parking lot and telling him 'Hey, I'm joining the dance team. I'm going to need some shows and some money to get supplies' and he went on this tangent...I was like 'Oh, that means I'm really supposed to do this then.'"

In 2003, Boss was a semifinalist on MTV's "The Wade Robson Project" and was also a runner-up on the television talent competition, "Star Search."

Becoming a runner up on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008 marked the beginning of his rise to fame and he would later return to serve as a judge for the dance competition.

Elle DeGeneres brought him on as the DJ of her popular daytime talk show in 2014, a job he held until the show went off the air this year. Boss was also a coexecutive producer of the show.

He stayed in touch with fans via his popular social media accounts, often sharing videos of him dancing with his wife.

The pair were all-star dancers on Season 7 of "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2010 and connected romantically.

"We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of 'So You Think You Can Dance' and we have been together ever since," Boss told People in February.

"There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day," Holker Boss added. "And we never looked back."

The pair are the parents of three children. Boss' final Instagram post on Monday showed him and Holker Boss dancing in front of a Christmas tree.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this report

