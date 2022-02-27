Alabama native and former American Idol winner Taylor Hicks speaks to WAAY 31 ahead of season premiere

Ahead of the 20th season of American Idol, WAAY 31's Brittany Harry caught up with season five winner and Alabama native Taylor Hicks.
Hicks is from Birmingham but has ties to Huntsville where he went to Whitesburg Elementary School.
Hicks says American Idol helped shaped him into who he is today.
"I don't think that there was ever a question in my mind that I would be an entertainer,"
Taylor Hicks said. "It was just kind of a calling and a vision."
One that came to life, but Hicks says it didn't happen overnight.
In 2006 Hicks decided to take his talents to American Idol.
On a whim, he flew to Las Vegas where he got in line for tryouts at three in the morning.
Little did he know he'd come out on top, ultimately winning season five.
"It changed my life," Hicks said. "It allowed me a platform to perform all over the world. I went from playing at little clubs in Alabama and in six months touring Southeast Asia. So, that's just the scope of what the show can do for you."
The show is back for its 20th season.
This year's theme fitting for Alabama as the search for the next idol launches Sunday evening at 7 o'clock on WAAY 31.
Hicks says the show being around 20 years is unbelievable, but not surprising.
"There's a reason why," Hicks said. "I think Americans love watching talent succeed and watching just good ol' folks from America do good and I think Idol encompasses that."
As for Hicks, no doubt Idol opened many other doors for him, so I asked him, allowing him to be in the positive that he's in today.
Birmingham Native Ruben Studdard competed on American Idol. He won season two.
There are a couple of people from North Alabama who are competing this year.
WAAY 31 wishes them all the best of luck!