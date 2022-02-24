 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 12.7 feet
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.6 feet on 01/28/1962.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alabama native and former American Idol winner Taylor Hicks speaks to WAAY 31 ahead of season premiere

  • Updated
  • 0
Taylor Hicks

Season 5 American Idol winner and Alabama native Taylor Hicks. 

The 20th season of American Idol is only a few days away on ABC.

Season five winner and Alabama native Taylor Hicks spoke to WAAY 31 about his time on the show and how it helped shaped him into who he is today.

WAAY 31's Brittany Harry caught up with Hicks in Nashville on Thursday.

He described his time on American Idol as life-changing.

Hicks says the fact that the show has been around for 20 years is unbelievable, but he says it's not surprising because Americans love watching people succeed.

"I kind of prayed a lot, the stars aligned and here we are," Taylor Hicks said.

Hicks is from Birmingham but has ties to Huntsville where he went to Whitesburg Elementary School.

Hicks started singing at a very young age, and never stopped, eventually taking his talents to American Idol.

In 2006 he decided, on a whim, to fly to Las Vegas where got in line for tryouts around three in the morning.

Little did Hicks know, he'd come out on top to win season 5! He says it's a step in his journey that opened many other doors for him.

"It changed my life," Hicks said. "It allowed me a platform to perform all over the world. I went from playing at little clubs in Alabama and in six months touring Southeast Asia."

Join us on WAAY 31 News at five on Sunday before the American Idol season premiere for more on what Hicks is doing now.

He's still at it with a new record coming out this year!

