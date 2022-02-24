Alabama native and former American Idol winner Taylor Hicks speaks to WAAY 31 ahead of season premiere

The 20th season of American Idol is only a few days away on ABC.
Season five winner and Alabama native Taylor Hicks spoke to WAAY 31 about his time on the show and how it helped shaped him into who he is today.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry caught up with Hicks in Nashville on Thursday.
He described his time on American Idol as life-changing.
Hicks says the fact that the show has been around for 20 years is unbelievable, but he says it's not surprising because Americans love watching people succeed.
"I kind of prayed a lot, the stars aligned and here we are," Taylor Hicks said.
Hicks is from Birmingham but has ties to Huntsville where he went to Whitesburg Elementary School.
Hicks started singing at a very young age, and never stopped, eventually taking his talents to American Idol.
In 2006 he decided, on a whim, to fly to Las Vegas where got in line for tryouts around three in the morning.
Little did Hicks know, he'd come out on top to win season 5! He says it's a step in his journey that opened many other doors for him.
"It changed my life," Hicks said. "It allowed me a platform to perform all over the world. I went from playing at little clubs in Alabama and in six months touring Southeast Asia."
Join us on WAAY 31 News at five on Sunday before the American Idol season premiere for more on what Hicks is doing now.
He's still at it with a new record coming out this year!
MORE: Alabama singers ready to make their mark on 'American Idol'