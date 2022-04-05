Alabama National Guardsmen scrambling after state education assistance program runs out of money

A funding gap in an Alabama education assistance program aimed at helping the state's National Guardsmen pay for higher education means many active duty guardsmen are finding out they won't receive state funding for the summer semester of classes, WAAY 31 confirmed Tuesday.
The family of a guardsman who had planned on using the Alabama National Guard
Education Assistance Program received notice there is no more available funding for the 2021-2022 school year. The family contacted our newsroom after their calls to state lawmakers were not returned.
The ANGEAP current year was funded at $5,212,335. Those funds are already allocated to other guardsmen, leaving many without the option to pay for summer coursework.
In a statement to WAAY 31, Gov. Kay Ivey's office said, "The good news is that there is a demand for this program, and these funds are getting put to good use."
But that leaves many guardsmen and their families frustrated.
“If they are not going to fund a program, they really need to announce it to the young people joining the Guard. It is almost a betrayal, it feels like. I would’ve thought funding would be a responsibility that was at the top of the priorities for the state legislature," Willard Moore, the grandfather of a guardsman, told WAAY 31 on Tuesday.
Moore's grandson is back from deployment and expected to take advantage of the benefit to pay for his summer semester. Now, Moore's family is scrambling to figure out another way to cover that bill.
“If it’s not happening for the summer, it’s very questionable if it’s going to happen for the fall semester. The state agency has already said they are not accepting any applications right now. ... A lot of young people are left wondering what’s gonna happen," Moore said.
Right now, the Education Trust Fund is making its way through the legislative process. Pending legislative appropriation, the governor’s budget proposal included an increase in funding for Fiscal Year 2023 for this program.
To access the 2021-2022 application, which is active despite the lack of available funding, click here
.
