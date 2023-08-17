Alabama NAACP urges Sen. Tuberville to release military holds during Huntsville press conference

The ongoing dispute with Alabama Senior Sen. Tommy Tuberville and the U.S. Department of Defense continues with no end in sight.
The divide is over the Pentagon's policy to pay troops for travel to receive abortions and other reproductive services. The senator is single-handedly preventing the confirmation of senior military officers, and that has many groups like the Alabama chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People up in arms.
More than 300 general and flag officer nominees are now performing their jobs on an active basis, which has organizations like the NAACP concerned.
This civil rights group held a press conference Thursday morning to urge Tuberville to release his hold on military promotions, which they say are totally disruptive to the security and purposes of democracy in our nation.
"We're asking all the influencers with Sen. Tuberville to call his office, to call him if you know him personally,” said Alabama NAACP President Bernard Simelton. “And to urge him to demand that he release these holds so that this nation can live up to its responsibilities of being the strongest military in the world."
"So Tuberville, you're holding up my child. And you were a child of a veteran,” said Kecia Hendrix of Alabama NAACP. “You're holding up my child's future. Her promotions. And all those other soldiers’."
After the press conference, the participants went to deliver a resolution to Huntsville’s Office of U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, pinpointing their concerns and a request to end his blockade on the military promotions.
WAAY 31 reached out to Tuberville's office, but has not received a response.