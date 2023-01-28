Alabama NAACP president responds to release of Tyre Nichols video

It has been a little more than 24 hours since Memphis Police released bodycam footage showing multiple officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
Nichols died in a hospital three days later as a result of his injuries.
"There was no reason, because he was not able to get up," said Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP. "He was already down, and they came up and just beat him more."
People began to protest across the country after the video was released Friday night, with most of the rallies staying peaceful.
Simelton credited the Memphis Police Department as a big reason why.
"The swiftness in which they released the video," said Simelton. "The swiftness in which they terminated the officers (and) the swiftness with which they indicted these officers."
Five officers have since been fired and charged with multiple crimes in relation to the incident, including second-degree murder.
Police across the country have released statements showing their shock at what happened.
Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles was one of them.
"This is a difficult time for our country," said Giles. "For those of us in law enforcement, it is sickening to see what happened to Tyre Nichols in the hands of police officers."
The transparency Simelton said the Memphis Police Department gave is not what he believed every other city across the country would.
"If they had been white or even a city like Huntsville," said Simelton. "It would've been, 'Well, we're going to get to it.'"
Simelton urges everyone who can sit through the disturbing video to watch it.
"Every police academy, every law enforcement jurisdiction — from federal, state and local — need to watch this video and learn how not to treat human beings," he said.