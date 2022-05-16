Alabama NAACP president on Buffalo shooting: It's devastating to see such hate from someone so young

Saturday's shooting in Buffalo, New York, is the largest mass shooting this year.
Officials say 18-year-old Peyton Gendron specifically targeted the grocery store in a predominantly Black community and livestreamed his killing spree.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the shooting, which killed 10 people, as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism.
Gendron surrendered to police after the mass shooting and was taken alive, later appearing in court to plead not guilty to a murder charge.
Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton said he isn't sure that would've been the outcome if Gendron looked like his victims.
"If that had been an African-American, you know, it probably would’ve ended much different. In other words, he would’ve probably been shot," said Simelton.
Simelton said after this heinous crime, this country has a long way to go to achieve racial equality and equity for people of color. He added it's devastating to know someone so young felt so much hate toward a group of people.