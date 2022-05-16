 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alabama NAACP president on Buffalo shooting: It's devastating to see such hate from someone so young

  • Updated
  • 0
Authorities say the suspected Buffalo supermarket shooter traveled from hours away. Here's what we know

Police speak to bystanders after the shooting at a supermarket on May 14, in Buffalo, New York.

 Joshua Bessex/AP

Saturday's shooting in Buffalo, New York, is the largest mass shooting this year.

Officials say 18-year-old Peyton Gendron specifically targeted the grocery store in a predominantly Black community and livestreamed his killing spree.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the shooting, which killed 10 people, as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism.

Gendron surrendered to police after the mass shooting and was taken alive, later appearing in court to plead not guilty to a murder charge.

Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton said he isn't sure that would've been the outcome if Gendron looked like his victims.

"If that had been an African-American, you know, it probably would’ve ended much different. In other words, he would’ve probably been shot," said Simelton.

Simelton said after this heinous crime, this country has a long way to go to achieve racial equality and equity for people of color. He added it's devastating to know someone so young felt so much hate toward a group of people.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you