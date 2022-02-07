Alabama moving on from omicron wave, but health experts are still cautious

After months of rising cases from the omicron surge, each state in the U.S. is now reporting a dip in numbers. Federal data shows a 61% drop in new cases per day since the peak last month.
Alabama is also starting to see the numbers go down.
That's after the omicron peak in mid-January. During that time, Alabama reported the highest case load and test positivity rate since the pandemic began, with almost half of all Covid-19 tests coming back positive.
However, that positivity rate is now down to 26%. Alabama is also seeing an average of 2,000 to 5,000 cases per day, which is significantly lower than the more than 15,000 cases per day last month.
Still, the state health department warns that this wave is not over.
"We expect to see a lot more deaths and hospitalizations before this is over," Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. "Not letting our guard down, knowing there is still a lot of disease out there and a lot of people out there hurting."
As Alabama starts moving on from the omicron wave, health experts are also looking at what's next.
Stubblefield explained no one really knows what's going to happen after this wave, and that's why health experts around the world are on high alert, looking for new variants of concern.
"The hope is that it continues to be less severe and we can treat it more like a seasonal illness, and we won't have these massive spikes and hospitalizations and deaths," Stubblefield said. "The problem is, people are still going to the hospitals and getting really sick and putting a real strain on the health care system."
Right now, Alabama is still feeling the strain of the omicron variant. The state reported 280 Covid-19 deaths in the last week. There are also about 2,300 inpatients across the state.
Though cases and hospitalizations are down, there are still only 25% of beds available in hospitals right now, and only 5% of ICU beds are available.
The state health department said those beds aren't only for people with Covid-19, but also for people who suffer from health conditions, car wrecks or other things that could put you in the hospital.
That's why everyone is being urged to keep taking preventative measures and to get the Covid vaccine if eligible.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 64% of people across the country are fully vaccinated, but Alabama is the only state with less than half of its population fully vaccinated.