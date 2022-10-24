Alabama moves up on 'Nation's Report Card' while many states fall behind

Alabama is moving up on the "Nation's Report Card". According to new data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), when many states fell behind in math and reading during the pandemic, Alabama managed to stay on track.
Monday marked the first time NAEP scores had been released since 2019 due to the pandemic. The nationwide average scores showed the first ever drop in math, and the largest reading score drop since 1990.
In 2019, Alabama had been the lowest ranked state for 4th grade math scores. Now, the state is ranked 40th, which is the highest 4th grade math ranking the state has ever received.
The NAEP report looks at reading and math scores for 4th and 8th graders. Alabama saw the most improvement in 4th graders, while 8th grade scores remained relatively unchanged.
State superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said Alabama's commitment to in person education throughout the pandemic helped strengthen our education while other states fell behind.
"I feel good about that. I think that that's one of the reasons that we were able to make a little better ground even in a year when all the other states were losing ground, because we were so determined to get our students back in the classroom, with a teacher," said Dr. Mackey.
He said Alabama has also seen improvements since the State Department of Education implemented new classroom standards in 2018 in line with the NAEP framework and testing.
Even with this progress, he says Alabama still has a lot of work to do. "We've turned that corner but that does not mean that we're declaring victory or that we're done. This is no checkered flag, it just means that we need to keep up the work we need to actually accelerate the work," said Dr. Mackey.
While Alabama was able to move up in the NAEP rankings, our scores did not increase significantly. In 4th grade math, where Alabama ranked the highest they ever have, scores increased by less than one percent.
Parents, however, are happy with the jump in the right direction. "We have it here, we have great kids, great students. Education is really powerful and meaningful here in Alabama too, and so that's good news to hear about the report card," said Cyndy Palmer. She has two children in the Decatur City School system, one in 1st grade and one in 3rd grade.
She said she has noticed more of an emphasis towards education both in and out of the classroom. "I think there is a push for just more excellence in the leadership from the top... It's just becoming more of a collective effort to invest in our kids education," said Palmer.
To find the full report and see how Alabama compares to other states, click here.